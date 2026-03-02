Rwanda: Alexis Dusabe Says Brussels Concert Will Go Ahead As Planned

Gospel singer Alexis Dusabe has dismissed rumours suggesting that his upcoming concert in Brussels, Belgium, could be disrupted following reports that the initial promoter had pulled out. The artiste has reaffirmed that the show will proceed as scheduled.

Dusabe, who headlined a major concert celebrating 25 years in music in December 2025, announced the Brussels show for April 4. However, initial promoter, Team Productions, reportedly put promotion of the event on hold after gospel duo Ben and Chance--who had been expected to perform at the Brussels show--announced their own concert at BK Arena on April 5.

Sources indicated that organisers proposed changing the date after learning that Ben and Chance would not be available as initially planned. Dusabe is said to have declined the request, choosing instead to maintain his original schedule.

The situation was further complicated by reports that the promoters shifted focus to organising Israel Mbonyi's separate Brussels concert scheduled for June 13, raising questions about whether Dusabe's event would proceed under new arrangements.

However, Dusabe told The New Times that there is no cause for concern.

"The show is still on, and there have been no disruptions whatsoever. I honestly don't know where those rumours (about rescheduling the concert) are coming from," he said.

The Brussels concert will mark Alexis Dusabe's first performance outside Rwanda, a significant milestone in his 25-year music career.