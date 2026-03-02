Nigeria: Kidnapped Ondo Community Youth Leader Found Dead

Some residents of the community said he assailants abducted the late 'Obesere' on 22 February before fleeing with him into the dense forests bordering Ondo and Edo states.

A youth leader who was kidnapped by gunmen in Isua Akoko, headquarters of the Akoko South East Local Council Area of Ondo State, has been found dead.

The victim, Ojo Abbey, widely known as 'Obesere' in the community, was allegedly kidnapped by armed men suspected to be herders while returning to the community from Ibilo, Edo State.

According to some residents of the community, the assailants abducted the late 'Obesere' on 22 February before fleeing with him into the dense forests bordering Ondo and Edo States.

One of the residents, who gave his name as Tunji, disclosed that after reporting the incident to the police, multiple search efforts were organised by community youth in collaboration with local hunters, who combed through the bushes in order to rescue him.

However, their hopes were dashed at the weekend, when his lifeless body was discovered in a deep forest in Igara, Edo State.

Sources reported that his lifeless body was already decomposing when it was found, indicating he might have been killed shortly after his abduction.

While confirming the incident, the Isua Youth Forum, in a statement issued by its National President, Abimbola Oluwafemi, stated that the killing of the deceased has further exposed what he described as the alarming rate of insecurity within the axis.

"We use this medium to call on our dear Governor of Ondo State, Gov. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, for immediate intervention on this subject matter and on the general rising insecurity in the Isua environment and Akoko South-East at large," he said.

" The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State and all relevant security agencies should ensure a thorough, transparent, and uncompromising investigation into this case.

"Every individual involved in this heinous crime must be identified, apprehended, and brought to book. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. The people of Isua and our local government area are watching, and we demand decisive action."

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Command, Abayomi Jimoh, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of Obesere, adding that he is currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

The police spokesperson also stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered intensified surveillance and strategic deployments across the affected area and along the Ondo-Edo boundary to prevent further occurrences and ensure the arrest of other fleeing suspects.

"The incident was reported at Isua Division at about 1945HRS on 22nd February, 2026, by a resident, who stated that one Ojo Abbey, male, was allegedly abducted by armed men suspected to be herdsmen while returning from Ibilọ, Edo State.

"Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilised patrol teams to the scene. The victim's vehicle, an Almera car with registration number KJA 440 DB, was recovered and secured at the station.

"The Command commiserates with the family of the deceased and assures the public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.

"The Ondo State Police Command urges residents to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities without fear. The Command remains resolute and fully committed to combating crime and criminality across the State."

The three states of Kogi, Ondo and Edo have come under sustained attacks by bandits in recent times, leaving deaths and abductions in their trail.

Police authorities have paraded many suspected kidnappers, but no trial or convictions have been secured.

The promise to bring the perpetrators to justice has become a recurring cliche while victims and their relatives are hopeless in the quest for remedies.