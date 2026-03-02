Zimbabwe: Women Play Significant Role in Boosting Zimbabwe-China Exchanges - Mutsvangwa

Discover moreZimbabwean music albumsGold mining equipmentEpaper Subscription ServiceBy Xinhua

WOMEN are playing a significant role in boosting cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Zimbabwe and China, Zimbabwean Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking at celebrations on Friday to mark the Chinese Lantern Festival and the upcoming International Women's Day at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, Mutsvangwa said, "China and Zimbabwe, though separated by geography, our cultures converge in the belief that celebrating life, nurturing connections, and lifting one another is what strengthens societies, and it is women who often lead the way in carrying these values forward."

Noting that Zimbabwe shares deep cultural ties with China, Mutsvangwa said that Zimbabwe joins the Chinese in celebrating the Lantern Festival, a celebration of the first full moon of the new lunar year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"To me, lanterns are more than decorations; they are symbols. They remind us that even in the darkness, light can shine. They remind us that hope can guide us through challenges, and that together, we can create warmth and harmony in our lives and communities," she said.

Ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated across the world on March 8, Mutsvangwa called for greater commitment to women's empowerment.

"Let us commit to seeing the potential in every woman, creating opportunities where none exist, and lighting the path for generations to follow," she said.

In his speech, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding noted that many of the Chinese-funded projects have brought tangible benefits to Zimbabwean women.

"This year has been designated as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. Through gatherings like today's, many women from our two nations learn from each other and carry forward the torch of our friendship," Zhou added.