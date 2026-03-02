Africa CDC Backs Zimbabwe, Zambia Over U.S. Health Deal Dispute

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has expressed support for Zimbabwe and Zambia's stand in the new US government health cooperation framework, citing serious concerns over transparency, data governance and national sovereignty.

Jean Kaseya, the head of the continental health agency of the African Union established to support public health initiatives of member states, said they will back any country that chooses to withdraw or renegotiate the new framework.

While expressing his reservations on the America First Global Health Strategy that has replaced the US Agency for International Development, Kaseya pledged full implementation support for countries that have already signed the deal.

"Africa CDC's role is advisory, not coercive... we are not imposing on our countries. We are advising our countries... we are talking about sovereignty," he said during Africa CDC weekly news briefings on Thursday.

Kaseya said his reservations about US health financing to Africa predate the current negotiations, adding that he disagreed with Washington when Africa CDC was asked to serve only as an observer during negotiations between the US and selected African countries.

"We cannot be observers when a partner is coming to talk to our countries," Kaseya said. "If there is disagreement, we cannot sit there and be seen as part of it."

Kaseya raised concerns over the control and sharing of pathogen data, warning that Africa must safeguard its public health information from external interference.

He pointed to past instances where funding cuts by foreign donors disrupted access to critical health data, exposing the continent's vulnerability when key systems are managed or financed from outside.

"We want to hold our data in Africa. We want to own our future," he said.

Zimbabwe pulled out of talks on a $367 million while Zambia rejected $1 billion bilateral health agreement with the US due to, among others, concerns over the sharing of sensitive health data in return for US financial support.