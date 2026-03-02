Zimbabweans Now Keeping ZiG for Longer Periods Due to Its Stability - Survey

ZIMBABWEANS are now keeping the ZWG currency, also known as Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), for much longer periods than before owing to its appreciating value and prolonged stability, the ZiG Perception and Confidence Survey II has revealed.

The survey was commissioned by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) from August 29 to December 31, 2025, a period of 125 days as part of an effort to continually assess and refine monetary policy to assess public perceptions in ZWG and the level of confidence that the public has in the local currency in 2025 compared to the time of launch in 2024.

The survey established that the ZiG is now being kept for much longer periods as compared to its pre-launch period.

"The growing confidence in ZWG has resulted in economic agents keeping ZWG in bank accounts for longer periods. than 30% of the respondents indicate that they now keep ZWG in their bank accounts for more than a month," the survey said.

Regarding ZiG stability, 95,5% of the respondents perceived that there has been stability since January 2025. Of the respondents who perceive ZiG as stable, 21% indicated that stability was high; 35,5% perceived stability as medium, while 39,2% reported that there is minimum stability.

Survey results show that 93,1% of the respondents have confidence in ZiG, with 13,5% having high level of confidence, 30,4% medium level of confidence and 49,2% having minimal confidence. The result show that public perception of ZiG has increased since the last survey.

This implies that the public is slowly warming up to the eventual transition to mono-currency.

"Public confidence in RBZ policies especially in the local currency and money supply management has also significantly improved, with results showing high confidence levels of 47,6% from lack of confidence and trust in the RBZ in April 2024," the survey said.

The findings also show that economic agents are generally happy with the ease of access to foreign currency on the Willing Seller Willing Buyer (WSWB) Interbank foreign currency market, with about 96% indicating fast turnaround in foreign currency applications submitted to the banks.

Those who do not use ZWG to purchase foreign currency from the WBWS interbank market indicated that they rely on their own free funds (about 25%) or have no reason to access foreign currency (about 57,7%) from the WBWS market. This is consistent with the choices that economic agents have under the current multi-currency system.

"Of the respondents who indicated failure to access foreign currency from the WBWS Market, indications are that they have need for foreign currency, but do not have adequate ZWG to purchase foreign currency," the survey added.