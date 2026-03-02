Kenya: PS Omollo Warns Against Political Violence Across Kenya

Nairobi — Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged leaders and citizens to champion peace, warning that the government will not tolerate violence or political intimidation anywhere in the country.

Speaking amid heightened political activity, PS Omollo stressed that every leader must be given space to sell their agenda without fear.

"We must preach peace. It doesn't matter which leader you support. The point is everybody must be given an opportunity to canvass his ideas," he said.

The PS made it clear that security agencies will act firmly against any attempts to foment chaos in the county and across the country.

"We will not allow violence. We will not allow intimidation to take root in Migori County, just like we are doing across the entire republic," he said.

Omollo called on leaders across the political divide to take personal responsibility in calming tensions and steering the country away from divisive politics.

"We will continue to call upon leaders across the political divide to champion peace, so that we can finally end the retrogressive politics of division, hatred and chaos that have for far too long resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property," he added.

Even as the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration ramps up security deployments, the PS emphasised that maintaining peace is a shared responsibility.

"Even as the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration continues to deploy law enforcement officers to safeguard lives and maintain order, citizens must also take responsibility by policing themselves and boldly calling out leaders who incite disorder for political gain," he said.

His remarks come as security agencies heighten vigilance in several parts of the country to prevent politically instigated unrest.