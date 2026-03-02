South Africa: Pirates Cruise Past Chiefs to Win Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates dominated arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a 3-0 Betway Premiership thrashing at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Tshepang Moremi's early goal and Oswin Appollis' strike in the 39th minute put Pirates in control before Evidence Makgopa sealed the win with a header in the 78th minute.

The victory temporarily put Pirates three points clear at the top, before Sundowns levelled the points tally with a 3-1 win over Sekhunene United on Sunday.

Chiefs' title hopes took a hit, leaving them 11 points off the summit, albeit with a game in hand. This was Chiefs' fifth consecutive league loss to Pirates, stretching back to November 2023.

The win marks a strong bounce-back for Pirates after a midweek Sundowns loss and a Nedbank Cup exit. Chiefs, on the other hand, have suffered three consecutive defeats across all competitions.

Amakhosi will look to regroup when they visit Richards Bay on Tuesday, while Pirates face Polokwane City on Wednesday.

In the weekend's other results, Polokwane beat Magesi 2-0 before Orbit College and Richards Bay played out a 0-0 draw and Durban City were 1-0 winners away to Marumo Gallants.

Pictured above: Orlando Pirates

Source: @orlandopirates