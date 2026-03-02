Uganda: Five Killed in Sugarcane Truck Crash in Mayuge

At least five people have been confirmed dead following a fatal road accident at Girigiri Village in Mpungwe Sub-county, Mayuge District, along the Musita-Namayingo road.

The accident occurred when the victims, who were travelling on boda bodas, reportedly pulled aside to give way to a truck joining the main road from a feeder road.

The truck, registration number UAE 145H, which was transporting sugarcane to an unidentified factory, failed to brake in time and crushed the motorcycles, killing five people on the spot and injuring five others.

The deceased and injured were riding motorcycles with registration numbers UGH 904L and UDD 307Z. Among the dead were four members of the same family, including Simon Alamber Jack, his wife, and their two children.

The family reportedly resided in Mayuge Town Council.

The injured were rushed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Assistant Resident District Commissioner of Mayuge District, Abadi Saidi, condemned the reckless driving by sugarcane truck operators, noting that drivers transporting sugarcane have been involved in multiple accidents claiming lives in the district.

Local residents described the accident site as a known black spot, saying several fatal accidents have previously occurred there. They urged authorities to address road safety concerns urgently to prevent further loss of life.

Police responded to the scene, recovered the bodies, and transported them to Mayuge Health Centre IV mortuary as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.