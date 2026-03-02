Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Congratulates Brave Gladiators On Historic Cosafa Triumph

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has congratulated the Namibia women's national football team following their first-ever victory over the South African women's national football team in the final of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women's Championship 2026 in Polokwane, South Africa, on Sunday.

The Brave Gladiators secured a 2-1 win.

Nthabiseng Majiya opened the scoring for Banyana Banyana before Gladiators forward Muhinatjo Hanavi levelled the match.

Memory Ngonda then came off the bench to seal the winning goal and hand Namibia the historic victory.

In her congratulatory message, Nandi-Ndaitwah describes the victory as a testament to perseverance, hard work, discipline, and unwavering commitment.

She says the achievement reaffirms that sustained investment in sport is an investment in youth development, national pride, and socio-economic progress.

The president says she is "immensely proud of the way the Gladiators represented Namibia with honour and distinction".

She commends the team for the outstanding accomplishment and expresses confidence that this success marks the beginning of many more victories to come.

Namibia reached the final after beating defending champions Zambia 1-0 in the semi-finals.