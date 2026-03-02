Namibia: Govt Calls for Transparency, Discipline and Unity

The government called on Namibian sport federations to remain disciplined, transparent and united at sport federations' annual general assembly on Saturday.

Minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culutre Sanet Steenkamp at the event said sport has been elevated to become the government's second national development priority, because sport strengthens social cohesion, empowers young people, stimulates economic opportunity, and reinforces national identity.

"President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah made it clear that visibility at every event is not the measure of commitment; rather, her conviction lies in the transformative power of sport as an instrument for social progress," she said.

"In May last year, we committed ourselves to strengthening collaboration within the sport fraternity, resolving internal governance tensions, enhancing financial accountability, advancing inclusivity and improving stakeholder coordination.

"As we gather today, we do so with the understanding that progress has been made, yet the work of consolidation continues," she said.

Steenkamp said N$750 million had been allocated to youth, sport and national services within a total medium-term three-year cycle expenditure framework allocation of N$83.6 billion.

"This demonstrates the government's recognition of sport as a national priority and a driver of youth development, social cohesion and economic opportunity. With this investment comes a clear expectation: Where public resources are entrusted, accountability must be beyond reproach," she said.

"Federations are therefore expected to ensure timely submission of audited financial statements, constitutional consistency and stable leadership structures," she said.

LA OLYMPICS PREPARATION ON TRACK

Steenkamp said preparations for the Los Angeles Olympic Games are firmly on track, but added that momentum must be sustained across all sport codes.

She commended the Namibia Sports Commission for placing governance reform at the centre of its mandate, but added:

"Nonetheless, let us be candid: Compliance cannot be selective, nor can governance standards fluctuate. Autonomy in sport carries with it an obligation to uphold transparency, discipline and ethical leadership."

Steenkamp called for improved coordination in the hosting of regional or continental competitions, as well as early planning and greater coherence.

"Athletes require structured annual calendars, integrated technical and medical support and logistical arrangements that are secured well in advance. The matter of appropriate fleet management and operational resources must be addressed within a sustainable framework. Reactive responses compromise performance; strategic planning strengthens it.

"I therefore expect closer collaboration between the Directorate of Sport and the Namibia Sports Commission to ensure resource allocation aligns with performance objectives," she said.

Steenkamp further called for the strengthening of structures.

"The Namibia School Sport Union occupies a critical position in nurturing grassroots talent. Strengthened structures, structured competitions and clearer alignment with federations will ensure that young athletes transition seamlessly from school sport into national pathways."

Steenkamp praised federations for their resilience, initiative and efforts to raise additional funding in support of athletes, adding that the ministry is committed to advancing sport as a national priority.

"We stand ready to support, to engage meaningfully and to respond to the needs of our federations, ensuring that assistance is provided timeously and within the appropriate institutional frameworks," she said.

VRIES CALLS FOR FINANCIAL PRUDENCE

Executive director of sport Gerard Vries said sport development in Namibia demands deliberate planning, disciplined leadership and measurable results.

He called on federations to adhere to financial prudence and accountability.

"Reports must be submitted through the established protocols, and financial requests should be carefully controlled, as proper annual and multi-year planning is essential for sustainability.

"Good governance requires foresight, budgeting discipline, and full compliance with reporting requirements. Accountability strengthens trust, and trust sustains support. If people trust you for what you will do with the money, you will get more money, and it snowballs if you repeat that consistently," he said.

Vries called for greater collaboration and unity in the sporting community, saying the government cannot operate in isolation.

"The success of Namibian sport depends on strong partnerships between the ministry, the commission, federations, sponsors, the media and other stakeholders," he said.

"Internal division weakens progress while unity strengthens impact. If we do things together, we go further and further.

"I therefore encourage greater cooperation, constructive dialogue and collective responsibility. When we respect institutional mandates and work together with shared vision, we unlock greater opportunities for our athletes and our nation."