Uganda: Journalist Ivan Tsebeni Declares Bid for Namisindwa District Speaker

Ivan Tsebeni, a journalist with New Vision, has officially declared his candidacy for the position of Speaker of Namisindwa District Council, pledging to promote transparency, unity, and accountable leadership.

Tsebeni, a governance reporter known for his coverage of national politics and public administration, announced his intention to contest for the Speakership, saying his professional experience has prepared him to uphold procedure, fairness, and constructive debate within local government.

"I have spent years reporting on governance, accountability, and leadership across this country," Tsebeni said in an interview. "Now, I feel called to serve directly to ensure that the Namisindwa District Council operates with integrity, transparency, and respect for every voice."

In his reporting career, Tsebeni has covered national leadership, including President Yoweri Museveni, as well as the 2026 Presidential General Elections. He says this exposure has given him firsthand insight into legislative processes and the importance of impartial leadership in decision-making spaces.

"The role of a Speaker is not to dominate debate, but to guide it fairly," he noted. "My professional background has trained me to listen carefully, weigh facts objectively, and uphold rules without fear or favour."

Local youth leaders in Namisindwa have welcomed his declaration, describing it as a sign of growing youth participation in governance.

"Comrade Ivan understands how institutions work because he has reported on them," one youth leader said. "We believe he can bring professionalism and order to the council."

Tsebeni says his campaign will focus on strengthening council oversight, improving discussions around service delivery, and fostering unity among councillors regardless of political affiliation.

"Our district deserves a council that debates issues, not personalities," he said. "If entrusted with this responsibility, I will ensure that every councillor--regardless of background--has an equal opportunity to represent their people effectively."

He added that his leadership philosophy is rooted in servant leadership and dialogue. "Leadership is about responsibility, not privilege. It is about creating space for others to contribute meaningfully."

His declaration comes as districts across the country prepare for leadership transitions following the recent general elections.

Background

Tsebeni holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Media and Communication from Uganda Christian University, a Certificate in Public Speaking from Makerere University, and a Certificate in Leadership Management from Uganda Management Institute.

In 2024, he was named Uganda's Third Best Journalist at the Uganda Journalism Awards, organized in partnership with the African Centre for Media Excellence.

He has also previously been recognized for excellence in debate and student leadership.

With more than five years of experience in governance reporting and public affairs, Tsebeni says he is committed to fostering transparency, unity, and effective representation in Namisindwa District Council.