Kenya: Traffic Snarl-Up On Mombasa Road After Fuel Tanker Collides With Container Lorry

2 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — There was a traffic snarl-up after a fuel tanker collided with a trailer and burst into flames on Mombasa Road, Athi River.

Emergency service providers were scrambled to the site as the fire raged with motorists keeping a distance.

It is not clear how the accident happened as both lorries were headed in the same direction on Monday morning.

Police said they were yet to confirm if there were any casualties from the incident.

The lorries included a trailer with fuel and another one with a forty feet container.

This affected traffic flow inbound the city.

Police said they were investigating the incident and advised road users to avoid the area.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.