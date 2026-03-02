Uganda: Recruitment Integrity Concerns Emerge in Mityana

1 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Namugerwa

The LC5 Chairperson-elect for Mityana District, Joseph Luzige, has called for the immediate suspension of the ongoing District Service Commission (DSC) recruitment exercise, citing ongoing investigations into the commission and concerns about fairness.

Luzige argued that the recruitment process cannot guarantee equal treatment for applicants while the commission is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities.

"The commission cannot conduct a fair and transparent recruitment process when serious allegations are being investigated. The exercise should be halted until the inquiries are concluded," Luzige said.

His call follows a formal complaint he lodged after receiving numerous grievances from residents, who raised concerns about alleged malpractice, favoritism, and lack of transparency in the recruitment process.

Following the complaint, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit launched investigations, which led to the arrest of four senior officials over allegations of nepotism and abuse of office.

Those arrested include the DSC Chairperson, Fred Lwassampijja; commission members Hussein Mukiibi and Andrew Ssekibuule; and LCV Vice Chairperson Anna Miriam Nassali.

Investigators suspect that some officials used their positions to influence recruitment decisions. Allegations include claims that Nassali leveraged her office to secure employment for her husband as an Education Assistant in charge of Guidance and Counselling.

Luzige emphasized that public service recruitment must be based strictly on merit and integrity to restore public confidence.

"Government jobs must be given through a clean and competitive process so that all qualified citizens have an equal opportunity," he added.

Luzige previously served as Mityana District Chairperson from 2016 to 2021 and returned to contest in the 2026 elections.

The race attracted three candidates: Anna Miriam Nassali of the National Unity Platform, Luzige of the National Resistance Movement, and independent candidate Gerald Kabanda.

The main contest was between Luzige and Nassali, with Luzige emerging victorious.

Investigations into the District Service Commission are ongoing, with authorities noting that the goal is to restore accountability, transparency, and public trust in recruitment processes within the district.

