Rwanda: Can Digital Jobs Deliver Rwanda's Employment Ambitions?

Digital jobs in Rwanda have moved steadily from policy aspiration to economic necessity. As the country works to position itself as a knowledge-based economy under Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), employment creation remains one of its most urgent challenges.

Each year, thousands of young people enter the labour market, yet traditional sectors cannot absorb them all. Remote work, digital services and cross-border talent platforms have increasingly been presented as part of the solution.

But behind the ambition lies a harder question: how prepared are young professionals to compete in a fast-moving, skills-driven global digital economy?

That question gained national attention in 2023 when Umurava was selected as a finalist in Hanga Pitchfest, a government-backed entrepreneurship programme designed to identify and support high-potential Rwandan startups.

The competition evaluates ventures not only on innovation, but also on scalability, sustainability and national relevance. Reaching the finalist stage placed Umurava within a broader national conversation about job creation and youth employment.

For its founder, the recognition was less about visibility and more about validation that digital employment solutions are now part of Rwanda's mainstream economic thinking.

From business student to employment builder

Vivens Uwizeyimana, the founder of Umurava, has spent recent years working at the intersection of education, employment and technology. His focus goes beyond connecting young people to jobs; it centres on understanding why many struggle to convert education into income.

Uwizeyimana's background is not in engineering or computer science, but in business management.

"I was strong in mathematics and sciences back in high school, and I have always been interested in building products and solutions that can bring change to our communities," he says. "I am particularly interested in job creation, human capital development, and access to education and finance."

He studied Business Management at Kepler University, an institution known for blending academic theory with practical skills. Even then, he was already looking beyond the classroom.

"During my university years, I combined my bachelor's programme with external courses, trainings and fellowships, mostly in data and IT, to build technical exposure. I also completed an internship before joining a corporate organisation," Uwizeyimana says.

He worked at the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI) for about three years. Although he officially graduated in 2022, most of his coursework had been completed by 2019.

"Even before graduation, I had started thinking about entrepreneurship. In 2020, I conducted research on skills development, the skills gap in Africa, and global labour market demand. I wanted to understand which skills were in high demand and how companies access talent," he says.

That research marked a turning point. It revealed not only Rwanda's employment pressures, but also the structural gaps between African talent and global demand.

"In 2022, I made the decision to quit my corporate job to focus fully on addressing unemployment by building Umurava," Uwizeyimana says.

Connecting talent to opportunity

Umurava emerged from that decision as a digital talent marketplace connecting young professionals from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and other African countries to job opportunities both locally and globally.

Through the platform, Uwizeyimana says, young people can access domestic jobs as well as remote opportunities in Europe and the United States.

The platform operates in a rapidly growing and increasingly competitive space across Africa, as more digital marketplaces promise to bridge talent and opportunity. Yet the scale of Rwanda's employment needs makes such platforms difficult to ignore.

"So far, we have enabled over 1,500 young people to secure jobs and recorded more than 800 job opportunities on the platform," Uwizeyimana says. "However, we still see a gap between available opportunities and the number of qualified candidates."

Demand remains particularly high in software engineering, data analytics, AI-related roles, digital marketing, communications, and business functions such as human resources and finance.

Those figures reflect both progress and limitation. Even as demand for high-skill digital roles grows, readiness among job seekers remains uneven.

"The biggest challenge is not always the availability of jobs," Uwizeyimana says. "Sometimes the issue is skills readiness. Some young people do not take education seriously, while others complete four years of university without gaining practical experience."

From degrees to demonstrated competence

To bridge that gap, Umurava developed a structured vetting and preparation process focused on demonstrated competence rather than academic credentials alone.

"First, talent creates a digital profile that acts as their professional CV. Then we conduct a career interview to understand their background and career direction," Uwizeyimana explains.

Candidates then undergo project-based assessments that simulate real job tasks, a process that can take between two weeks and one month.

"We currently record about a 95 per cent job-to-talent match success rate. Our goal is to maintain quality even as demand grows," he says.

Beyond talent matching, the company has expanded into experiential learning through a product called Competence, a digital platform that provides virtual work experience.

"We work with companies to design real-world challenges based on actual job tasks. Young people complete these projects and build a work portfolio, allowing them to demonstrate experience rather than claim they have none," Uwizeyimana says.

In a labour market where employers increasingly prioritise proof of skill over paper qualifications, portfolio-building has become strategic rather than optional.

The company also runs job-readiness and career growth programmes to equip young people with employability skills and digital confidence.

Standards, trust and infrastructure

Trust remains a critical factor in digital employment platforms. Payment security, employer verification and professional standards often determine whether such marketplaces are sustainable.

"When it comes to international standards, we focus on both technical expertise and soft skills," Uwizeyimana says. "Strong technical competence is essential, but communication, professionalism and adaptability also matter."

Employers using the platform are vetted and required to sign agreements. Operational details are verified, and secure payment systems are integrated.

"Rwanda's digital infrastructure allows us to receive global payments from clients in Europe and the United States, reducing risks related to non-payment and scams," he adds.

National strategy and the bigger picture

Uwizeyimana situates Umurava's work within Rwanda's broader economic vision.

Uwizeyimana situates Umurava's work within Rwanda's broader economic vision.

"Under Vision 2050 and NST2, Rwanda targets the creation of about 250,000 jobs annually. Our edtech and employment solutions sit between education and the labour market, helping prepare young people for digital economy jobs and connect them to global demand," he says.

Expanding global sourcing, he argues, multiplies opportunity for African youth. But global integration also demands adaptability, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence.

"AI will not necessarily replace people, but people who know how to use AI effectively may replace those who do not," Uwizeyimana says. "Young professionals should become industry experts and use AI as a tool to increase productivity, not as a crutch."

He notes that human judgment, relationship management and critical thinking remain indispensable, especially in contexts where systems are still evolving.

A message to young innovators

Uwizeyimana's advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is grounded in experience.

"Turning an idea into a product is difficult, but turning a product into a sustainable business is even harder. Execution requires adaptation, understanding customers and responding to market realities," he says.

Capital constraints and scepticism remain major hurdles, but persistence matters.

"Many people will discourage you, but learning from mentors, benchmarking globally and continuously improving your product are essential," he adds.

Building Umurava, Uwizeyimana says, has required patience and resilience. Looking ahead, the company aims to serve up to 5,000 companies, expand access to digital jobs and strengthen Africa's position in the global digital economy.