Ethiopia: AUC Chairperson Pays Tribute to Historic Victory of Adwa

Addis Ababa — On the occasion of Adwa Victory Day, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, paid solemn tribute to Ethiopia's heroic triumph at the Battle of Adwa.

Ethiopian forces fought with extraordinary courage on 2 March 1896 at the Battle of Adwa -- a defining milestone in Africa's struggle for freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

"Adwa stands as an enduring symbol of African sovereignty, courage, resilience, and unity," the Chairperson declared.

According to him, "At a time when much of the continent had fallen under colonial domination, Adwa sent an unmistakable message to the world: Africa would not submit to foreign rule. Africa would determine its own destiny."

He emphasized that the legacy of Adwa continues to resonate across generations and remains a cornerstone of the continent's transformation vision, particularly within the framework of Agenda 2063.

"As we confront today's complex global and continental challenges from securing peace to accelerating economic transformation, the spirit of Adwa calls upon us to stand united. Africa's greatest strength lies in its solidarity, collective resolve, and shared purpose," he underscored.

The African Union Commission reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to advancing peace and security, deepening continental integration, and promoting inclusive growth and shared prosperity for all Africans.

In 1896, Ethiopian forces led by Emperor Menelik II achieved a decisive victory over the invading army of the Kingdom of Italy at Adwa, preserving Ethiopia's independence at a pivotal moment in history.

The triumph shattered prevailing assumptions of European military invincibility and inspired movements of resistance and liberation across Africa and the diaspora.

More than a military victory, Adwa became a powerful emblem of African pride and Pan-African solidarity; a historic achievement that continues to inspire the continent's march toward unity, justice, sovereignty, and sustainable development.