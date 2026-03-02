Uganda: Brightermonday Shifts Youth Employment Focus to Skills Matching

Kampala — The structure of Uganda's labour market is increasingly shifting from job searching to skills matching, as employers place greater emphasis on preparedness, relevance and adaptability among jobseekers. This shift was highlighted last Thursday at Kyambogo University, where BrighterMonday Uganda hosted the Career Cupid Career Clinic at the CTF Auditorium.

Held under the theme "Stop Searching, Start Matching," the clinic attracted 490 participants and marked a strategic intervention aimed at repositioning youth employment from chance-based job hunting to intentional career preparation. Organisers said the clinic reflected the reality that academic qualifications alone are no longer sufficient in a competitive labour market.

Opening the proceedings, Joseph Collins Ssemmanda, representing the Dean of Students, called on students to take deliberate responsibility for their career paths. He noted that professional success is a result of intentional planning rather than luck, urging students to embrace curiosity and resilience.

Ssemmanda emphasised that "starting small," particularly through internships, remains a strategic entry point into long-term employment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The keynote address was delivered by Eng. Joseph Kigozi, who encouraged participants to focus on purpose and mastery rather than vacancies alone. Speaking on the theme "Loving Your Path," Kigozi told participants that in a competitive market, excellence is the primary differentiator and that alignment between skill, passion and discipline makes professionals indispensable to employers.

At the centre of the clinic was BrighterMonday's Gen-Kazi (Generation Kazi) initiative, which the company describes as a response to the growing demand for dignified and fulfilling work for Uganda's youth.

Jeffery Luboga, Head of Workforce Development at BrighterMonday Uganda, urged participants to rethink how they approach opportunities.

"Opportunities favor the brave," Luboga said, adding that the quality of outcomes depends on how candidates prepare and position themselves.

Luboga explained that Gen-Kazi is designed to address what he described as the "search trap" by mapping the transition from classroom to career. The programme focuses on helping jobseekers tailor their profiles, sharpen "Power Skills," and articulate a clear value proposition to employers, moving BrighterMonday beyond its traditional role as a job listing platform.

The clinic featured interactive sessions aimed at translating theory into practice. Participants engaged in CV clinics where experts guided them on developing value-driven resumes, while mock interview sessions focused on refining interview technique and personal branding. A dedicated employer engagement space allowed students to interact directly with industry players, offering exposure to real-world expectations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Guest speaker Solomon King addressed the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, describing AI as an accelerant rather than a replacement for human labour. He cautioned participants that this is the worst time to be mediocre, noting that as automation takes over routine tasks, employers increasingly value adaptability, creativity and critical thinking.

According to labour market data cited during the event, nearly 65% of Ugandan employers consistently report gaps in soft skills such as emotional intelligence and problem-solving as a key constraint in recruitment. BrighterMonday officials said initiatives like Gen-Kazi aim to close this gap by aligning jobseekers' capabilities with market demand.

As the clinic concluded, organisers said the goal was to leave participants better equipped to navigate a changing employment landscape. Through the Gen-Kazi initiative, BrighterMonday Uganda is positioning itself as a long-term career development partner, focusing on intentional preparation as the pathway to sustainable employment for young Ugandans.