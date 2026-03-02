Morocco: Finland Supports Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Sahara

Finland has expressed support for genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as a most feasible solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue, Morocco's foreign ministry announced in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, this position was expressed in a Joint Communiqué adopted in Rabat, on Sunday, following a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, MFA Nasser Bourita, and Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Elina Valtonen, who was on an official visit to Morocco.

"In this respect, Finland reiterated its support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco, considering it a serious and credible contribution to the UN-led political process and a good basis to achieve a definitive and mutually acceptable political solution."

The two Ministers also "welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025)" and reaffirmed their support for the efforts of the UN Secretary General and his Personal Envoy aiming at achieving a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

While many European Union countries have already shown strong support to the Moroccanness of the Sahara and the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco, this new position by Finland marks a fundamental step forward.

Recall that the European Union officially adopted a unified position supporting Morocco's autonomy plan for the Sahara at the 15th EU-Morocco Association Council session recently held in Brussels.

The 27 EU-member states agreed that genuine autonomy could be among the most feasible solutions" for the final resolution of the regional dispute.