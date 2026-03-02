Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls Kuwait Crown Prince, Condemns Iran Attack As Violation of Sovereignty

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held a telephone conversation with Kuwait's Crown Prince, strongly condemning the recent Iranian attack and expressing Ethiopia's solidarity with Kuwait, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

KUNA reported that Abiy spoke on Sunday with His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, during which the Ethiopian premier denounced what he described as an "atrocious attack" that violated Kuwait's sovereignty, airspace, and international law, as well as the UN Charter.

During the call, Abiy underlined Ethiopia's rejection of any assaults targeting Kuwait's civilian facilities and affirmed support for Kuwait's leadership, government, and people in all measures taken to safeguard the country's sovereignty, stability, and security.

The diplomatic outreach comes amid heightened regional tensions following Iranian missile and drone attacks on Gulf states.

According to KUNA, the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings and deep appreciation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie for Ethiopia's unwavering stance in support of Kuwait. He also thanked Prime Minister Abiy for what was described as a sincere and fraternal initiative.

The call underscores Ethiopia's continued diplomatic engagement with Gulf states, where large Ethiopian communities reside, as regional security concerns persist.