Somalia Army Ordered to Support Drought Relief Efforts Across the Country

2 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Commander of the Somali National Army (SNA), Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, has directed all military units to actively assist in relief efforts for communities affected by severe drought in parts of the country.

In a statement from the SNA headquarters, the army emphasized that units should support vulnerable populations, play a visible role in delivering humanitarian aid, maintain security at relief sites, and facilitate rescue operations.

Gen. Ibraahim urged officers and soldiers to demonstrate their national duty and commitment to serving the Somali people, especially during critical humanitarian crises.

The SNA leadership confirmed that the military is ready to work closely with government agencies and humanitarian organizations to reduce the impact of the drought and accelerate aid delivery to affected communities.

