Somalia: Somali Disaster Chief Ramps Up Drought Relief in Galmudug With Emergency Water Aid

2 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Adado — The head of Somalia's national disaster agency visited the central Galmudug regional state on Sunday to scale up emergency aid as a worsening drought leaves pastoralist communities in a desperate struggle for survival.

Mohamud Moallin Abdulle, Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), arrived in the town of Cadaado alongside the Galmudug Drought Committee to oversee relief operations in one of the areas hardest hit by the current climate crisis.

During his visit, Abdulle met with local district authorities who delivered a grim assessment of the drought's impact on the population. "The agency will intensify its rescue operations and support for those affected by this calamity," the Commissioner pledged, noting that the agency is prioritizing the most vulnerable households.

In a move to provide immediate life-saving assistance, the delegation traveled to the district of Baxdo, where SoDMA handed over 100 water tankers to the local drought committee. The water is slated for urgent distribution to nomadic families and rural settlements surrounding the town, where water sources have vanished.

The visit comes as Somalia continues to face cyclical and increasingly severe climate shocks. Commissioner Abdulle conducted field assessments to monitor the condition of livestock--the economic backbone of the region--to better coordinate future interventions.

Local officials warned that without sustained international and domestic support, the situation for Galmudug's pastoralists could deteriorate further as the dry season persists.

