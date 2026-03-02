Addis Abeba — At least one Ethiopian national is among 58 people injured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks that began on 28 February 2026, according to a press release by the UAE Ministry of Defense, which did not specify how many Ethiopians were wounded.

In its statement, the Ministry said UAE air defenses have intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 drones launched from Iran since the start of the attacks.

On the second day alone, the UAE Air Force and Air Defense Forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, with eight falling into the sea, and intercepted two cruise missiles and 311 drones. However, 21 drones struck civilian targets, the Ministry said.

Since 28 February, 165 ballistic missiles were detected heading toward the UAE, of which 152 were destroyed and 13 fell into the sea. Of the 541 drones detected, 506 were intercepted, while 35 crashed within UAE territory, causing material damage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The attacks resulted in the deaths of three foreign nationals -- from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh -- and left 58 others with minor injuries. The injured include nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, and Afghanistan. The statement did not provide a breakdown of the number of injured by nationality.

The Ministry added that debris from intercepted missiles and drones fell in various parts of the country, causing minor to moderate damage to civilian properties. It affirmed that the UAE's air defense systems remain fully prepared to address any threats and emphasized that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is a top priority.

The Ministry also urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified reports.