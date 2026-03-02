Nigeria: NPFL - Rangers Soar to Top As Ikorodu City Stumble

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) witnessed a thrilling Matchday 28 on Sunday, with significant shifts in the standings as Rangers International of Enugu reclaimed the top spot after a commanding 2-0 victory over Nasarawa United.

Meanwhile, Ikorodu City faced a shocking defeat at the hands of Bendel Insurance, who overwhelmed them with a resounding 4-0 win.

In the day's standout match, Rangers showcased their title credentials against Nasarawa United, with goals from their star forwards putting them firmly in control.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The victory propelled Rangers to 47 points, two ahead of both Rivers United and Ikorodu City, who are tied on 45 points each after their respective fixtures.

Rivers United also faced a tough challenge but managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory against Bayelsa United, keeping their title hopes alive. The result leaves them in second place, with Ikorodu City now reeling after their heavy loss.

Bendel Insurance's impressive performance against Ikorodu City was highlighted by a relentless attacking display, with four different players getting on the scoresheet.

The defeat not only stung Ikorodu City but also raised questions about their title ambitions as they look to regroup in the coming matches.

In other fixtures, Enyimba battled to a 1-1 draw against Kun Khalifat, while Niger Tornadoes and Warri Wolves played out a goalless stalemate.

Remo Stars continued their fine form with a 2-0 win over Katsina United, and Shooting Stars edged past Kano Pillars with a 2-1 victory.

As the league enters its final stretch, the race for the title intensifies, with Rangers now in the driver's seat. With only a few matchdays remaining, every point will be crucial as teams fight for glory in the NPFL.