Kenya: Nairobi Hospital Trains Police Officers in Basic Life Support Skills

Nairobi — The Nairobi Hospital has successfully completed Basic Emergency and Basic Life Support (BLS) training for more than 50 officers drawn from the Administration Police, Kenya Prisons Service, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The training was delivered in partnership with the Cicely McDonnell College of Health Sciences as part of the hospital's year-long 70th anniversary celebrations. The initiative aims to bridge critical gaps in Kenya's emergency response ecosystem.

Recent studies indicate that first aid is administered in less than 16 per cent of workplace and road traffic injury cases in Kenya -- a statistic health experts say contributes to preventable fatalities.

Speaking during the training, Nairobi Hospital CEO Felix Osano emphasised the importance of equipping frontline officers with lifesaving skills.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Basic Emergency training is a crucial primary step in providing effective and rapid interventions during mild and serious injuries. Having the necessary skills and knowledge significantly increases the chances of survival for accident victims," said Osano.

Medical evidence shows that immediate bystander First Aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) can double or even triple survival rates in cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and certain traumatic injuries.

The training sessions were conducted by expert instructors from Cicely McDonnell College of Health Sciences -- Kenya's first privately owned nursing school and a leading institution offering advanced diploma specialty nursing programmes.

Commandant of Security of Government Buildings and VVIPs, Lazarus Opicho, underscored the importance of Basic Life Support training in helping officers properly assess injuries before victims reach health facilities.

"Knowledge of Basic Life Support allows for proper categorisation of injuries at the scene before victims arrive at hospitals for advanced care. This is especially critical in cases of mild bodily harm," Opicho said.

The programme highlights The Nairobi Hospital's broader strategy to expand its impact beyond clinical care through education, partnerships and community-based safety initiatives.

As part of its 70th anniversary activities, the hospital plans to roll out additional targeted safety training programmes throughout the year to priority groups across the country.