Kenya: Sour Grapes or Justified Excuse? Why Shabana Coach Is Angry With Ingwe Fans After Thorough Thrashing

2 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Shabana head coach Peter Okidi has accused AFC Leopards fans of dark art tactics in Sunday's 5-1 loss at the Nyayo Stadium.

Okidi believes Ingwe fans instigated the fracas that led to a temporary halt to the match as police lobbed teargas to disperse fans.

"I am sorry to say this but it is very shameful of them. They were leading but we had the momentum. I believe and I trust that had the game not been stopped, we would have come back into the game," the gaffer said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Okidi further insists that the actions of the opposite fans were intentional and turned the game on its head.

"It's like they were doing it intentionally to achieve something. It eventually won the game for their team and punctured the momentum we were building. Congratulations to AFC Leopards but if this is how they had to do it then it's quite unfortunate," the coach said.

The top-of-the-table clash was temporarily halted in the 66th minute after law enforcers lobbed teargas to disperse fans from both sides.

At that point, Ingwe had scored their third goal through Samuel Ssenyonjo, just immediately after Shabana captain George Orako had pulled one back with a bullet header.

Upon resumption, Leopards tore Tore Bobe apart, adding two more goals by Kayci Odhiambo and Ssenyonjo to condemn them to their worst loss thus far, this season.

Okidi admitted that they gave too much space in the backline, which were well exploited by Fred Ambani's charges, especially on the transition.

"We started off quite well but we couldn't maximise our chances and it cost us. We also left a lot of gaps in the backline, which they took advantage of. It is something we need to work on and erase from our game. On the transition, we were very sluggish falling back," he said.

The Glamour Boys will be eyeing a return to winning ways against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

They sit third on the Kenya Premier League log with 40 points -- three adrift of AFC Leopards and nine less than leaders Gor Mahia.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.