Rwanda: Hoops League - Shyaka Powers Tigers Past APR, UGB Keep Momentum

Power forward Olivier Shyaka continued his electric form to inspire RSSB Tigers to a hard-fought 89-80 victory over APR at BK Arena on Sunday, March 1.

Some had viewed Tigers' Super Cup triumph over APR in early February as a surprise, but Henry Mwinuka's side silenced any lingering doubts with another statement win against the army team, who had entered the clash unbeaten in their opening four Rwanda Basketball League games.

Shyaka led the scoring with 18 points, while Albert Odero and Anthony Tarke each contributed 14 points as Tigers edged their rivals in a tightly contested encounter.

APR's power forward Jean-Victor Mukama paced his team with 19 points in 25 minutes. American forward Teafale Lenard Jr added 14 points in 23 minutes, but their efforts were not enough to overturn Tigers' momentum.

In another fixture, Ghanaian star Amotoe James Kofi delivered a standout performance, dropping 32 points, while shooting guard Valentin Lele added 20 as United Generation Basketball (UGB) thrashed Inspire Generation 90-52.

The result caps a strong weekend for UGB and reshapes the early standings.

RSSB Tigers remain top of the table with 11 points, followed by APR in second place with 9 points, while UGB sit third with 7 points.