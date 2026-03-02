Botswana: Over 60 Submissions for Women Sports Awards

2 March 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — The 4th Vunani Annual Botswana Women Sports Awards adjudication team has received over 60 submissions.

"This is the largest entries we have received as compared to other years," BW Women Sports director, Kesego Kebelaele-Okie said in an interview, explaining that the adjudication committee was in the process of finalising the nominees.

Kebelaele-Okie pointed out that from the 17 categories, four fell within the CEO's awards, meaning that 13 categories had received more than 60 submissions.

She credited stakeholders such as national sport associations, athletes and administrators for ensuring that quality submissions were delivered. She said this year's event would be unique as Botswana celebrates its 60th Independence.

The theme of the awards which will be held on March 27 is: Honouring Women, Shaping Botswana's Sporting Legacy. It was coined so that it goes with the country's Independence anniversary. BOPA

