Zimbabwe: Bogus ZRP Cop in Court for Kidnapping Victim Over Real Star Security Administration

A bogus Zimbabwe Republic Police officer has appeared in court on allegations of teaming up with a former manager at Real Star security to kidnap an unsuspecting victim, demanding to know about how the security company provides security to its top management and how they obtain contracts from the Government.

Simbarashe Rondozai appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, who remanded him in custody.

Circumstances are that sometime in May 2025, Rondozai and his accomplices, who are still at large, approached the complainant's place of residence in Chitungwiza and introduced themselves as members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The court heard that the complainant's brother overheard the conversation and approached the accused persons, intending to inquire about their mission.

The accused advised the complainant's brother that they wanted to arrest the complainant for an unspecified offence, which they alleged he did.

Without the complainant's consent, Rondoza, the accused persons forced the complainant into a Silver Honda fit motor vehicle registration unknown.

While in the motor vehicle, the complainant positively identified Rondozai, who is his former manager at Real Star Security Company.

Whilst in the vehicle, the accused subjected the complainant to acts of physical violence by assaulting the complainant several times all over his body with fists and unknown blunt objects.

Rondozai handcuffed and blindfolded the complainant and drove away with the complainant to an unknown destination, where he threatened him with death if he reported the kidnapping to the police or implicated anyone.

The accused also demanded to know how Real Star Security provided security to its company's top management and how it obtained its contracts from the government.

They also demanded to know how the Real Star Security Chief Executive Officer, Mr Cashington Mavhunduke, is linked to ZANU (PF) leadership.

It is alleged that Rondozai drove the complainant to an area where he told the complainant that it was the exact place where Itai Dzamara was killed, and if the complainant continued resisting the accused's orders, he would meet the same fate.

According to court papers, Rondozai later dumped the complainant at Manyame River bridge along the new Chitungwiza road and sped off.

Fearing for his life, the complainant fled to South Africa in June 2025, where he was in hiding until December 2025.

On January 17, 2026, the matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.