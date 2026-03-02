Sudan: TSC President Calls Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Affirms Solidarity After Iranian Attacks

2 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 1-3-2026 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan held phone call with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, expressing concern and reaffirming Sudan's support following Iranian attacks on Kuwaiti territory.

Al Burhan reaffirmed Sudan's solidarity--government and people--with Kuwait in confronting the attack, which threatens the security and stability of the Kuwaiti people. He wished Kuwait lasting peace, security, and stability, underscoring its legitimate right to defend its sovereignty.

In response, the Kuwaiti Crown Prince expressed gratitude for Sudan's principled stance and praised the distinguished ties between Kuwait and Sudan.

