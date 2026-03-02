South Africa: Madlanga Commission Threatens Arrest After Brown Mogotsi No Show

The Madlanga Commission says it may apply for a warrant of arrest for Brown Mogotsi if he fails to submit a valid medical certificate by Wednesday.

The inquiry has warned that doctors who issue false or unclear medical certificates could be subpoenaed as it clamps down on repeated last minute illness claims.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has hit another snag.

A key witness did not show up on Monday morning. Brown Mogotsi was due to testify but told the commission at the last minute that he was sick.

The sudden message caused anger inside the hearing room.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels told the media that Mogotsi had not produced a medical certificate to prove he was ill.

Michaels made it clear that the commission will not accept excuses without proof.

"We are not going to tolerate a situation where witnesses willy nilly decide that they are sick on the morning of the hearing," he said.

Commissioners now consider Mogotsi to be in contempt.

They have given him until Wednesday to submit a medical certificate. If he fails to do so, the commission will decide what steps to take next.

"The commission does have the option of applying for a warrant of arrest for Mr Mogotsi, if that is necessary," said Michaels.

He said the inquiry is taking the matter very seriously.

This is the third time a witness has claimed illness at the last minute. The other cases involved Witness F and an officer from crime intelligence.

The repeated delays have frustrated the commission.

Michaels said stricter checks will now apply to medical certificates handed in by witnesses.

He warned that doctors who issue false sick notes could also face action.

"There are several options available to the commission, including the subpoena of medical practitioners who produce illegible medical certificates," said Michaels.

The commission hopes the tougher stance will stop any further delays and keep the hearings on track.