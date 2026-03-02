Uganda: Masaka High Court Rolls Out Justice for Her Training to Fast-Track SGBV Cases

The Head of the Masaka High Court Circuit, Lady Justice Victoria Nakintu Katamba, has officially opened the Justice for Her training at the Masaka High Court, marking a strategic step toward strengthening the handling and expedited disposal of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases within the circuit.

The one-day preparatory training convened judicial officers, court clerks, interpreters and key criminal justice stakeholders drawn from the four magisterial areas under the circuit.

The engagement precedes the Justice for Her criminal session scheduled to commence on 9 March 2026, with a debrief planned for March 3.

In her opening remarks, Justice Katamba welcomed faculty from the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) and disclosed that 36 cases have been cause-listed for hearing during the March session, with each judge assigned 18 matters.

She explained that the cause list was developed using data generated from a comprehensive GBV case census conducted during earlier training engagements, where cases were systematically identified and categorised.

"As judicial officers and justice actors, we are called not only to understand what ought to be done, but to interrogate how our processes are actually executed in practice, so that justice is not delayed or denied," she said.

Katamba noted that the structured preparatory process ensures the court enters the March session with clarity, prioritisation and operational focus.

She observed that successive GBV-focused trainings have progressively strengthened judicial understanding and improved the courtroom experience for all court users, including complainants and accused persons.

Drawing inspiration from Micah 6:8, she reflected on the call to act justly, love mercy and walk humbly--principles she aligned with the mandate of judicial officers and justice actors across the criminal justice continuum.

While acknowledging that comprehensive capacity-building ideally requires more time, Katamba emphasised the importance of balancing training with the responsibility to commence and conclude the criminal session within stipulated timelines.

She expressed appreciation to Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi, Focal Judge for SGBV, and justice actors across the circuit, noting that their collective engagement strengthens institutional capacity and promotes culturally sensitive, timely and effective justice delivery.

Delivering remarks virtually, Justice Prof. Andrew Khaukha, Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute, described the training as a strategic intervention under the Justice for Her Project, a targeted case management initiative designed to strengthen coordination and expedite disposal of SGBV cases within the courts.

He said the initiative enhances institutional responsiveness, embeds victim-sensitive approaches and promotes timely adjudication in line with the Judiciary's commitment to survivor-centred justice.

Khaukha extended appreciation to UN Women for its financial and technical support, as well as to the Chief Justice and Judiciary leadership for directing JTI to implement the Training for Results Model as the standard framework for judicial capacity-building.

Under this model, training is conceptualised as a continuous performance improvement cycle beginning with identification of operational gaps, followed by structured learning and extending into post-training monitoring and evaluation to ensure measurable outcomes in court operations.

He noted that JTI's engagement continues beyond the classroom through follow-up mechanisms and performance monitoring during the criminal session to ensure that learning translates into tangible improvements in SGBV case disposal.

National data cited during the training indicates that Sexual and Gender-Based Violence remains significantly underreported, with women disproportionately affected.

Approximately 22 percent of women and 8 percent of men are reported to experience SGBV, underscoring the urgency of strengthened judicial response and coordinated case management within the justice system.