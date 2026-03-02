Uganda: Gomba Coffee Farmers Fault Govt Over Market Failures

Coffee farmers in Gomba District have criticised officials in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries and agencies responsible for trade and export promotion, accusing them of neglecting their duty to secure reliable markets for farmers -- a situation they say has left many counting losses after harvest.

Gomba is widely recognised as one of Uganda's leading coffee-producing districts, particularly for its high-quality Robusta coffee, which competes favourably on the international market.

According to the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, coffee remains Uganda's leading export commodity, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings and supporting millions of households across the country.

Despite the growing adoption of improved and fast-maturing coffee varieties in other parts of Uganda, many farmers in Gomba remain committed to indigenous Robusta varieties.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They argue that these traditional types are more resilient, cost-effective and reliable in the long run.

Moses Kazibwe, a veteran coffee farmer in Gomba, grows Robusta coffee on more than 50 acres. He describes coffee as one of the most rewarding crops a farmer can invest in.

"We decided to search for our wealth in the garden. If someone owns even one acre of land and plants coffee, they can prosper," Kazibwe said.

Kazibwe explains that indigenous coffee varieties have remained dominant in the district because they are easier to manage and require fewer inputs.

"The coffee we found our grandparents growing is easier to manage. Even a farmer without much capital can grow it. It doesn't require expensive fertilisers. As long as you prune and maintain it well, it produces consistently. We have also realised that it lasts longer," he added.

Concerns over agrochemicals and crop diseases

However, farmers say they are facing increasing challenges, particularly crop diseases which they suspect are linked to agrochemicals available on the market.

"Sometimes you spray the coffee to eliminate pests, but instead the leaves dry up and production drops. Especially with some improved cutting varieties, we harvest when the husks are empty. We believe the problem lies in poor regulation of agricultural inputs. How do fake chemicals enter the market without government oversight?" the farmers questioned.

Under current regulations, agricultural inputs are supposed to be monitored and certified by relevant authorities to ensure quality and safety.

However, farmers in Gomba argue that enforcement remains weak, exposing them to substandard or counterfeit products that affect yields and quality.

Kazibwe says he has since resorted to irrigation throughout the dry season instead of relying solely on rainfall. He also prefers using organic manure over inorganic fertilisers to preserve quality.

"I no longer wait for rain. I irrigate my plantation throughout the dry season. I use cow dung and compost manure. I stopped trusting inorganic fertilisers. I focus on maintaining quality so that my coffee retains its aroma," he explained.

Market access remains the biggest challenge

Despite investing heavily in production, farmers say their biggest frustration is the lack of organised and rewarding markets.

"We put in a lot of effort and money in production, but when it comes to selling, prices are disappointing. We ask the commissioners responsible for finding markets for Ugandan products -- what exactly are they doing?" Kazibwe asked.

He added that although coffee from Gomba is known for its strong aroma and quality, inconsistent input use and lack of guidance have begun to affect standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our coffee has a strong market reputation, but we fear the aroma and quality are declining because of improper chemical use. Government should guide farmers on which varieties to grow and what inputs to use to maintain standards. They should also leave their offices and actively look for better markets for our produce," he said.

Farmers are now appealing to the government and relevant trade authorities to intensify efforts in securing competitive markets both locally and internationally to ensure they earn fair returns.

Gomba District's economy is largely driven by agriculture, with a significant portion of residents engaged in both livestock keeping and crop farming.

For many households, coffee remains the backbone of their income, making market stability and input regulation critical to the district's economic wellbeing.