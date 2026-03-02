Kenya Records 5,009 Road Deaths As Ruto, Koome Push for Integrated E-Traffic System

Nairobi — A report on traffic accidents and fatalities prepared by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) has recommended the establishment of an integrated e-transport and traffic management system linking all relevant agencies.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who also chairs the NCAJ, called for a "whole-of-government approach" to address the growing challenge of road carnage.

"For us to achieve the desired results in reducing road carnage, we must adopt an approach that cuts across all sectors," Chief Justice Koome said while presenting the report to William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

The report further recommends the integration of road safety principles in all new road projects and the expansion of pedestrian walkways, crossings, and dual carriageways.

President Ruto emphasized the need for sustainable funding, saying dedicated financing mechanisms -- including the operationalisation of the National Road Safety Fund -- must now be prioritised.

The Head of State regretted that rising fatalities, corruption risks, infrastructure gaps, and weak digital integration make it imperative for road safety reforms to move from the pilot phase to full national transformation.

President Ruto disclosed that Kenya records more than 4,000 road fatalities annually. However, he noted that the number rose to 5,009 deaths -- an increase of 261 compared to 2024.

"These accidents and the resulting fatalities and injuries cost our economy the equivalent of 5 per cent of our GDP, translating to an estimated loss of KSh450 billion annually," he said.

During the 2025 festive season, 415 deaths were recorded -- a 23 per cent increase from the previous year.

"We cannot, and we will not, accept the continued loss of Kenyan lives on our roads," President Ruto said.