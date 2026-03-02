South Africa: Turkish FMD Vaccines Arrival Scales Up National Vaccination Drive

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has confirmed the arrival of a major consignment of 1.5 million Dollvet Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

The shipment, imported from Turkey, was facilitated by Dunevax as the authorised agent.

The Department of Agriculture said the successful arrival of this batch demonstrates its strategic decision to partner with the private sector to secure a steady pipeline of high-potency vaccines to strengthen the national response to FMD.

According to Dunevax, the arrival of the vaccines on Saturday, 28 February 2026, was delayed due to the tensions in the Middle East and the restricted airspace over the Gulf States.

Building on recent momentum

The latest shipment follows the arrival of one million FMD vaccine doses from Argentina on Saturday, 21 February 2026, from Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina.

The department reported that its distribution network has moved with unprecedented speed.

Upon landing, Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) immediately dispatched the Argentine doses to the provinces.

Provincial veterinary teams, supported by both state and private veterinarians, acted swiftly, with the vaccination of cattle herds already well underway in identified high-risk areas.

On Friday, 27 February 2026, Minister Steenhuisen concluded direct engagements with dairy farmers in the uMngeni Municipal Area to hear firsthand the challenges facing the industry.

During the engagement, the Minister called for national unity, stressing that restoring and maintaining FMD-free status with vaccination is a collective effort that requires full cooperation between government and farmers.

With millions more vaccine doses scheduled to arrive in the coming months, the Ministry said efforts remain focused on suppressing viral circulation and containing outbreaks.

Steenhuisen said the arrival of the Dollvet vaccines on Sunday, is another win in the country's war against FMD.

"By leveraging agents like Dunevax, we are proving that the department is willing to work with any partner who can help us protect our national herd. We are focused on action and results, and we will continue to deal decisively with every outbreak until South Africa is FMD-free," the Minister said.

The department said it will continue to provide updates as additional doses are rolled out to the provinces to bolster the existing vaccination campaign.