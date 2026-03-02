South Africa: Gauteng Upgrades Roads Across the Province

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has commenced implementing priority road rehabilitation projects across various regions of the province as part of the 2026 Light Road Rehabilitation Programme.

The programme is aimed at strengthening proactive road maintenance through targeted interventions that improve road safety, enhance mobility, and preserve critical road infrastructure that underpins economic activity and service delivery across Gauteng.

According to MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, priority routes have been identified in Tshwane, Sedibeng, the West Rand and the City of Johannesburg, following comprehensive road condition assessments.

"The department has taken a deliberate and strategic approach to prioritise key corridors and high-traffic routes across all regions of Gauteng. These interventions are intended to extend the lifespan of our road infrastructure, improve road safety for all users, and support economic productivity across the province," the MEC said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She further emphasised that preventative maintenance remains the most cost-effective approach to road asset management.

"Investing in structured road rehabilitation allows the department to minimise long-term reconstruction costs while ensuring safer and more reliable travel for motorists, freight operators, and public transport users.

"We are strengthening oversight, inspections, and contractor accountability to ensure quality workmanship and value for money," the MEC explained.