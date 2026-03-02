South Africa: Gauteng Upgrades Roads Across the Province

2 March 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has commenced implementing priority road rehabilitation projects across various regions of the province as part of the 2026 Light Road Rehabilitation Programme.

The programme is aimed at strengthening proactive road maintenance through targeted interventions that improve road safety, enhance mobility, and preserve critical road infrastructure that underpins economic activity and service delivery across Gauteng.

According to MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, priority routes have been identified in Tshwane, Sedibeng, the West Rand and the City of Johannesburg, following comprehensive road condition assessments.

"The department has taken a deliberate and strategic approach to prioritise key corridors and high-traffic routes across all regions of Gauteng. These interventions are intended to extend the lifespan of our road infrastructure, improve road safety for all users, and support economic productivity across the province," the MEC said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She further emphasised that preventative maintenance remains the most cost-effective approach to road asset management.

"Investing in structured road rehabilitation allows the department to minimise long-term reconstruction costs while ensuring safer and more reliable travel for motorists, freight operators, and public transport users.

"We are strengthening oversight, inspections, and contractor accountability to ensure quality workmanship and value for money," the MEC explained.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.