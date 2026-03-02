Tanzania: Dar Derby Hits Live Today

Zanzibar — THE wait is over as the Dar es Salaam Derby is set to ignite, with Young Africans hosting Simba in a Mainland Premier League showdown at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar today.

Heading into the clash, Yanga are firmly perched at the top of the league standings, with 28 points from 10 matches. Simba, on the other hand, sit on third place with 23 points from the same number of games. The five-point gap only serves to intensify an already fierce rivalry.

For Yanga, victory would extend their lead at the summit to eight points over Simba and three points clear of secondplaced JKT Tanzania, who have 28 points from 17 matches.

Simba, however, will be eager for a win, as it would reduce the gap to just two points, keeping the title race wide open and reigniting their challenge for top spot.

Beyond the battle for points, Yanga will be hunting for their seventh consecutive victory over Simba.

It was on November 5, 2023, when Yanga began their dominance, handing Simba a heavy 5-1 defeat. Since then, Simba have suffered six straight losses to their rivals. Can Simba finally break the streak and end Yanga's derby dominance, or will the reigning champions continue their impressive run?

Ahead of the match, Simba Head Coach Steve Barker, acknowledged that the Dar Derby is among the toughest matches in a season but believes his side has a chance to earn maximum points.

"We are aiming for nothing less than three points. Yanga are a strong side, but we have a squad capable of matching them. It's going to be a tough, fiercely competitive match, and the fans can expect an exciting contest," Barker said.

For Barker, the derby represents more than just a battle for points; it is an opportunity to assert his tactical authority in one of Tanzania's fiercest football rivalries.

Yanga Head Coach Pedro Gonçalves prepares for his first Dar Derby, embracing the occasion with confidence.

"This is my first derby against Simba. Our job is to prepare to win every match, whether it's against Cosmopolitan or Al Ahly. Our objective is always victory," Gonçalves said.

He added: "Simba are one of the top teams in the country, with significant investments and a strong record in international competitions. We're facing one of Africa's biggest clubs, and we must approach the game with caution, commitment and intense focus."

Gonçalves also urged supporters to attend in large numbers and stressed the importance of maintaining dominance in midfield and attack while ensuring defensive solidity against Simba's attacking threats.