Tanzania: How to Thrive At Work As an Introvert-Without Pretending to Be Extroverted

Dar es Salaam — There's absolutely nothing wrong with not being the loudest person in the room. However, according to both introverts and extroverts, it's an extrovert's world.

The traits commonly associated with introversion may seem less conducive to some aspects of workplace success, such as management and leadership. But the reality is that you are no less likely to excel in the workplace as an introvert than your more extroverted peers--as long as you maximize your strengths.

What makes workplaces challenging for introverts?

Because introverts tend to steer away from crowds, openconcept layouts--where everyone is essentially in one big space--can feel overwhelming.

The stimulation of the different voices and conversations, talking at once, can make it difficult for someone who craves quietness to focus. Similarly, people who stop by your cubicle or desk to chat, interrupting your work, can be a challenge if you're an introvert.

"A positive example is seeing an introverted colleague flourish when given autonomy over a project. They brought incredible depth and creativity to their work," says Shari B. Kaplan, LCSW, integrative mental health clinician at Cannectd Wellness. "On the flip side, I've witnessed introverts struggle in open office setups, where constant noise and interruptions hindered their ability to think clearly. In both cases, understanding and accommodating their needs made all the difference."

If you lean toward introversion, these group dynamics can not only be disruptive and stressful but also tiring--especially if you work in an office five days a week. As many businesses increase their in-office presence after the peaks of remote and hybrid work, more and more introverts will have to grapple with these complications.

Core strategies to thrive without burning out

You know what type of workplace atmosphere helps you perform at your best. But where do you go from there?

"Knowing that people with introverted tendencies can experience energy drain in fastpaced, super social situations, if it's unavoidable, I think the best thing a person can do is prepare," states Shawna Gann, PhD, CEO and principal coach and consultant at True Culture Coaching & Consulting. "Make sure you know your boundaries and when you are approaching them so you can have a getaway plan to recharge," she says.

"Practice polite ways to interrupt and bring the focus back to what you have to say so that if you are passed over or overlooked, you have the confidence to bring things back and you can share your thoughts without immediate energy drain," Dr. Gann adds.

Other helpful strategies include:

· Focus on your strengths. "Lean into your ability to listen, analyze, and strategize," says organizational psychologist Brian Smith, PhD.

· Avoid over-isolating yourself. Plan for times to talk with others. Take steps to cultivate quality relationships one-onone.

· Be yourself. "The biggest thing I can tell an introvert is don't be someone who you are not," advises Clifton Berwise, PhD, clinical psychologist and clinical strategy manager of content at Modern Health.

"There is a difference between practicing learning the skill of speaking up and forcing yourself to be someone who you are not. The latter is setting yourself up for lots of frustration, stress, and poorer mental health."

How to set up your work environment for success

The best way to create a work environment where you will excel is to give yourself the tools you need to succeed.

· Close the door or find a quiet area: For introverts, quiet spaces without continual interruptions are an ideal start. That means you may need to close the door to your office when you're working.

· Set boundaries with your colleagues: If you just have a cubicle or work in an open-office concept, you may need to post "office hours" to help others recognize times you prefer not to be disturbed.

· Block out external noise: You can wear earplugs or noisecancelling headphones to help you focus.

· Ask for accommodations: If the option exists, try a remote or hybrid-work scenario.

· Use technology to your advantage: Send emails to team members to communicate, or consider using a collaborative platform like Microsoft Teams to help avoid too much in-person stimulation.

Managing work schedules and meetings

Along those lines, preparing in advance for meetings can help introverts feel more in control and confident. Get an agenda ahead of time and have your questions ready. After the meeting, follow up with an email to ensure everyone is on the same page and avoid unnecessary discussions.

When scheduling meetings and other tasks, the key is to not overcommit. "Avoid overloading your schedule [and] give yourself time to recharge between engagements," Dr. Smith advises.

Tips for building relationships and networking

Networking is a necessary part of workplace interactions and career growth. The key, as an introvert, is setting your own terms and parameters so it doesn't feel overwhelming.

Try seeking out people oneon-one to build relationships in a way that feels less daunting. When you follow up with emails after meetings, send individual messages that help foster a connection.

Inevitably, there's a company party or outing you may want to attend or feel you should attend. Give yourself a set amount of time to be there to help you manage your control of the situation.

Effective ways to communicate with management

While speaking up may not be the area where you're most comfortable, you can still successfully and assertively communicate your concerns to management as an introvert.

Start by preparing what you want to say. Not having to wing it can increase your confidence level. If possible, communicate in writing before a meeting to avoid overexplaining yourself. Approaching any meeting professionally and being prepared will increase effectiveness and help you feel more in control.