Tanzania: Modern Neonatal Care Training Enhances Staff Readiness

Kwimba — Healthcare workers preparing to serve in the new neonatal unit at Kwimba District Hospital have successfully completed specialised training designed to enhance care for premature infants and their mothers.

The programme focused on equipping medical staff with the skills required to operate modern neonatal equipment effectively and provide high-quality, evidence-based care for preterm newborns.

The training included both theoretical and practical instruction to ensure participants were fully prepared to deliver professional and efficient services in the hospital's upcoming neonatal ward. Participants were introduced to updated clinical protocols, emergency response procedures and patient-centred care practices tailored specifically for premature and critically ill newborns.

During the training session, Dr Martha Mkony, Head of the Neonatal Unit at Muhimbili National Hospital, highlighted the programme's relevance in light of the hospital's preparation to open its dedicated neonatal building. She emphasised that the initiative was timely and necessary to ensure that neonatal services start with adequately trained personnel.

"This Mother and Child training has come at the right time for Kwimba District Hospital, which is in the final stages of opening a specialised neonatal unit," said. Dr Mkony, who also served as the lead trainer. She stressed that proper preparation of staff is critical to ensuring safe and effective neonatal care, particularly for premature infants who require continuous monitoring and specialised treatment.

The training programme brought together healthcare providers not only from Kwimba District Hospital but also from high-volume health centres across Kwimba and Misungwi districts. Dr Mkony noted that participants were taught essential neonatal care practices before beginning direct patient services, ensuring that staff could immediately apply the knowledge in real-world clinical settings.

She also acknowledged the role of the Doris Mollel Foundation in supporting government efforts under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to improve access to quality healthcare services for children. According to Dr Mkony, the new neonatal ward at Kwimba District Hospital is the first in Tanzania to meet standards set by the World Health Organisation for newborn care.

Elizabeth Honela, a staff member at Kwimba District Hospital and one of the trainees, explained that the programme introduced new concepts such as the "zero separation" approach. This method ensures that mothers remain close to their babies, even while the infants receive medical treatment.

"We have learned about the importance of zero separation between mother and child. We believe this training will significantly improve our ability to care for premature babies," Honela said. She added that the hospital had recently received a modern, fully equipped neonatal building from the Doris Mollel Foundation, addressing previous challenges that often required transferring patients to other facilities.

The initiative was coordinated by the Doris Mollel Foundation with support from the World Health Organisation. Participating nurses were deployed by the Government of Tanzania to ensure a seamless integration of skilled staff into the new unit. The collaboration reflects a coordinated effort to bring neonatal care at Kwimba District Hospital in line with international standards.

Dr Mkony highlighted that the programme emphasised the use of modern medical equipment, neonatal resuscitation, infection prevention, thermoregulation and continuous monitoring techniques. Practical sessions allowed staff to gain hands-on experience with incubators, infant warmers, oxygen delivery systems and monitoring devices. In addition, trainees received guidance on record-keeping, patient communication and family-centred care practices, which are essential for improving neonatal outcomes.

The zero separation approach, emphasised by the training, ensures that mothers are encouraged to participate in their infants' care, including breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact. Studies have shown that this practice promotes infant growth, reduces infection rates and enhances maternal confidence in caring for vulnerable newborns.

Elizabeth Honela noted that the training also enhanced her understanding of how to respond to emergencies such as neonatal respiratory distress, hypothermia and jaundice. She stated that these skills are critical for preventing complications that can be life-threatening in premature infants.

In addition to clinical skills, participants were trained in communication and teamwork, recognising that effective coordination among medical staff is essential for maintaining high standards of neonatal care. Dr Mkony emphasised that building staff capacity ensures continuity of care and strengthens overall health systems in the district.

The new neonatal unit is equipped to serve a higher number of premature and critically ill newborns than the previous facility. Staff will be able to provide round-the-clock monitoring, specialised feeding support and appropriate medical interventions while keeping mothers closely involved in their infants' care.

The Doris Mollel Foundation, in partnership with the Government of Tanzania and the World Health Organisation, has aimed to ensure that the unit operates at international standards. This effort aligns with broader national strategies to improve maternal and child health outcomes, particularly in underserved regions.

By introducing modern practices and state-of-the-art equipment, the training programme addresses historical gaps in neonatal care at the district level. Previously, infants requiring specialised attention were often referred to distant facilities, delaying treatment and increasing risks. With the newly trained staff and upgraded unit, the hospital is now equipped to provide high-quality neonatal care locally.

Dr Mkony stressed that ongoing mentorship and continuous professional development will be important to sustain the improvements achieved through this training. She encouraged participants to share their knowledge with colleagues and to remain committed to best practices in neonatal care.

The hospital's upgraded neonatal services are expected to improve survival rates for premature infants, reduce referrals to other facilities and enhance overall maternal satisfaction with healthcare services. The programme serves as a model for other districts seeking to strengthen neonatal care capacity through staff training and facility upgrades.

In summary, the specialised training completed by healthcare workers at Kwimba District Hospital equips them to provide high-quality care to premature infants and their mothers. Combining theoretical knowledge, practical skills and modern equipment use, the programme ensures the hospital's neonatal unit meets international standards and offers life-saving interventions to the region's most vulnerable patients.

The initiative demonstrates the impact of targeted training, inter-institutional collaboration and community-focused healthcare planning in improving neonatal outcomes in Tanzania.