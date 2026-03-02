East Africa: EU Supports Tanzania's Integrated Urban Development Strategies

Tanzania's urban centres are growing faster than ever, bringing enormous opportunities for economic growth but also urgent challenges in waste management, water supply and environmental sustainability. Rapid urbanisation has amplified the need for sustainable urban planning, efficient service delivery and development approaches that prioritise environmental responsibility.

The Green and Smart Cities SASA Programme is transforming secondary cities by integrating infrastructure development, environmental protection and skills development. The initiative creates smarter, greener and more resilient communities while enhancing the quality of life for residents. By addressing urban challenges holistically, the programme exemplifies how cities can grow sustainably while promoting social and economic inclusion.

Urban areas in Tanzania, including Mwanza, Tanga and Ilemela Municipal Council, are not only economic hubs but also spaces where issues like waste accumulation, water shortages, unemployment and environmental degradation are highly visible. Recognising these challenges, the SASA Programme has emerged as a comprehensive initiative supporting Tanzania's transition to resilient and environmentally sustainable urban centres.

Integrated Urban Development

The programme adopts an integrated model that connects governance, infrastructure and community participation. By doing so, it ensures that development outcomes are both inclusive and sustainable. Key components include improving essential services such as water, sanitation, markets and waste management while simultaneously promoting skills development and economic empowerment among citizens.

Ahmed Sakuti, a programme official, explained that the initiative supports local government development plans through targeted investments designed to strengthen institutional capacity and improve service delivery. One notable component is budget support, which enables municipalities to implement projects aimed at increasing their own-source revenue, thereby reducing dependence on central government funding.

In Ilemela Municipality, for example, this support has strengthened solid waste management systems through the acquisition of equipment for collection and transportation. Training has been provided to ward and municipal-level officers responsible for waste management activities, improving operational efficiency and environmental cleanliness. These improvements are expected to enhance urban health conditions and promote sustainable environmental practices.

Infrastructure upgrades

Infrastructure development forms another major pillar of the SASA Programme. In partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), several large-scale projects are underway in Ilemela Municipality. These include the construction of Busweru Market, upgrading the Mwaloni Fish Market and improving facilities at the Old Igombe and Nyegezi landing sites.

The projects aim to create safer and cleaner business environments while improving access to services for traders and local communities. By enhancing market facilities and fishing infrastructure, the initiative is expected to stimulate local economic activity, increase incomes and support livelihoods dependent on trade and fisheries. Improved infrastructure also fosters better hygiene and safer working conditions for small-scale traders.

Environmental protection

Environmental conservation is central to the programme's objectives. Implemented in partnership with the German Development Agency (GIZ), initiatives include educating communities about water resource protection and pollution control. These efforts promote sustainable environmental management while increasing awareness of the importance of protecting water sources, an essential step toward long-term urban resilience in the face of climate change and population growth.

The programme also emphasises the inclusion of youth, women and persons with disabilities in vocational training initiatives, implemented through institutions such as VETA, FETA and SIDO with support from the Belgian Development Agency, Enabel. During the first phase, approximately 600 young people were enrolled, gaining practical skills to facilitate self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Graduates are connected to financial support through partnerships with the CRDB Foundation, enabling access to capital for starting or expanding businesses. This approach not only promotes employment creation but also strengthens local economies by enabling youth-led income-generating activities. Beneficiaries have already demonstrated the capacity to form business groups, access loans and grants and contribute to economic growth in their communities.

European Union support

The European Union, which funds the SASA Programme, views the initiative as a model for integrated urban development that links national policy with local implementation. Ulrik Jorgensen from the EU Delegation in Dar es Salaam highlighted that the programme operates in close collaboration with the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) and development partners. Its focus is on supporting sustainable urban development in selected secondary cities, including Mwanza, Ilemela, Tanga and Pemba.

He noted significant progress in improving water and sanitation services, particularly in Mwanza, where the programme has advanced into subsequent implementation phases. Similar improvements are being explored in Tanga, reflecting the broader goal of strengthening essential urban utilities.

Beyond infrastructure, the initiative also emphasises economic inclusion through the IncluCities component. This programme works to improve urban markets and trading spaces while creating better economic opportunities for small-scale entrepreneurs. A key feature is collaboration with community-based organisations, especially those supporting youth and women. Vocational training and access to finance are integrated to ensure that skills development translates into real economic opportunities.

Skills development and economic empowerment

At the national coordination level, Rachel Kaduma, Acting Director of the Urban and Rural Development Department at PO-RALG, highlighted the importance of collaboration among stakeholders. She noted that recent Technical Committee meetings, which marked the fourth review session since the project began, focused on assessing progress in Mwanza City Council, Tanga City Council and Ilemela Municipal Council.

These meetings provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss implementation progress, identify challenges and develop recommendations for future decisionmaking through the Steering Committee. Despite some implementation challenges, positive progress has been recorded across participating areas, including improvements in market infrastructure, fishing areas, vocational skills training and urban service delivery.

The programme links skills development with access to finance, creating pathways for trained individuals to establish sustainable livelihoods. Youth trained under the SASA Programme gain the tools and knowledge to start businesses, access microloans and form cooperative groups that enhance economic opportunities in their communities. By connecting vocational training with capital and mentorship, the initiative supports sustainable income generation while fostering entrepreneurship among vulnerable groups.

Community engagement and governance

One of the distinguishing features of the SASA Programme is its emphasis on community engagement and participatory governance. Local stakeholders, including ward-level officials, traders and community-based organisations, actively participate in project planning and monitoring. This approach ensures that development interventions are responsive to community needs and fosters a sense of ownership among residents.