Tanzania: Stop Turning Death Into Hashtags, We Share Fate

Dar es Salaam — Surely, surely, Donne wrote, "every man's death diminishes me." In that single line, the seventeenth century English poet reminds us that all human beings are fundamentally connected. No person exists in isolation. The loss of any individual is a loss to humanity as a whole and therefore to each of us personally. His meditation was not about politics, power, or public image. It was about shared humanity.

Yet today, we seem to have forgotten that lesson, especially our youth who are caught in the social media web. Whenever a public figure dies, especially a political leader, the immediate reaction is no longer quiet reflection. It is commentary. It is debate. It is scoring points. Social media fills with accusations, celebrations, conspiracy theories and partisan narratives within minutes. Before the body is even laid to rest, the arguments begin. This is not strength. It is not awareness. It is not courage. It is a loss of proportion and direction.

Death is the one experience that equalises us all. No ideology exempts us. No office shields us. No popularity protects us. As every Holy Book reminds believers in its own way, we are created, we are born and we are destined to die. Whether king or commoner, activist or opponent, believer or skeptic, the arc is the same. To mock or politicise death is to forget our own mortality.

Young people, especially, must resist the temptation to turn every event into a battleground. Passion is admirable. Conviction is powerful. But there is a difference between principled disagreement and reflexive outrage. A society that cannot pause to acknowledge a death without weaponising it is a society that has misplaced its moral compass.

This does not mean suspending criticism forever. Public figures are accountable for their actions. History will assess policies and decisions. Debate has its place. But there must be a boundary between critique and callousness. There must be a moment where we recognise that beyond titles and controversies stood a human being with a family, a story and a finite life.

When we trivialise death, we diminish ourselves. When we celebrate it because it suits our politics, we erode something sacred within our civic culture. And when we reduce a human life to a trending topic, we participate in the very dehumanisation we claim to oppose.

Donne's insight is not sentimental. It is sobering. Every death diminishes us because it reminds us that we belong to one human community. The passing of any person, however flawed or revered, is a reminder that our own time is limited. That awareness should produce humility, not hostility.

Let us teach our youth that dignity is not weakness. That restraint is not surrender. That empathy does not erase conviction. We can disagree fiercely in life and still honour the gravity of death.

If we truly believe we are connected, then let our first response to death be silence, reflection and respect. Debate can wait. Humanity cannot.