Tanzania: Ndejembi Urges TPDC to Speed Up Identification of New Gas Drilling Areas

Mtwara — The Minister for Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi, has directed the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) to accelerate exploration efforts to identify new areas for drilling gas wells in order to increase gas availability for various uses and advance the country's clean energy agenda.

Ndejembi made the remarks in Mtwara Region while launching a project involving the drilling of three wells--two aimed at boosting natural gas production in the Mnazi Bay Block and one exploratory well. The project implementation has reached 58 percent.

"My call to TPDC is to increase the pace of gas drilling in other areas and ensure that existing reserves begin production. As we launch this block, preparations to start drilling in other locations should commence immediately," Ndejembi emphasized.

He explained that the Government, under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, decided to invest funds through TPDC due to the growing demand for gas as the country continues to develop. This rising demand is driven by the need for gas in electricity generation, industrial use, institutional energy supply, transportation fuel, and household consumption.

Ndejembi commended TPDC for collaborating with Maurel & Prom in implementing the drilling project, noting that the new wells will increase gas production and significantly stimulate economic growth.

He also urged TPDC to continue empowering local companies and professionals, including establishing plans to build the capacity of experts involved in project implementation so they can benefit and contribute to the country's economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy responsible for Petroleum and Gas, Dr. James Mataragio, stated that the Government has invested substantial funds in the gas energy sector, noting that more than TZS 235 billion will be spent on this project alone.

Earlier, TPDC Managing Director Mussa Makame said that the Government, through TPDC, owns 40 percent of the Mnazi Bay Block, while Maurel & Prom holds 60 percent. He added that production has continued to rise, with current output reaching 100 million cubic feet of gas per day.