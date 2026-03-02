Tanzania: Anti Plastic Pollution Drive in Top Gear

Kagera — Investors producing biodegradable bags will continue receiving government backing as the nation steps up efforts to curb plastic pollution and promote environmentally friendly packaging.

Deputy Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment) Dr Festo Dugange gave the assurance during a visit to L & N Standard Packaging Solutions Ltd in Bunazi, Missenyi District, Kagera Region.

"Industries manufacturing biodegradable bags contribute significantly to environmental protection because their products decompose naturally and do not pollute soil or water sources," he said.

Dr Dugange further said that the ban on plastic bags and substandard plastic packaging was introduced to reduce environmental degradation and protect public health from the effects of plastic waste, including pollution caused by burning plastics and contamination of water bodies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After inspecting the factory's production processes, he expressed satisfaction with its operations and directed the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) to continue assisting investors who qualify for Environmental Impact Assessment certification.

The factory's Director, Mr Leonard Faustine, said the company currently employs more than 40 workers and plans to expand to about 200 permanent and seasonal employees depending on market demand. He said the expansion will improve efficiency and increase packaging output.

Mr Faustine also commended government institutions for facilitating environmental certification and easing the importation of industrial machinery, which he said has strengthened the investment environment.

Meanwhile, Dr Dugange visited a tree nursery project at Kashaba, Missenyi, where he called on citizens to plant and care for trees to address climate change.

He said climate-related challenges such as flooding linked to irregular rainfall and prolonged drought require sustained nationwide tree-planting efforts.

The deputy minister added that more than 136,000 smallholder farmers have registered under a carbon trading initiative, although only about one-third currently meet the threshold of generating more than one tonne of carbon credits.

He said capacity-building measures are underway to enable broader participation.

Established in 2022, the nursery has more than one million seedlings and focuses on commercial tree crops including shade trees, spices and fruit trees. The project aims to strengthen environmental conservation while creating additional income opportunities for farmers.