Tanzania: Ntorya-Madimba Pipeline to Boost Power Supply

Mtwara — The government has intensified efforts to meet its target of generating 8,000 megawatts of electricity by 2030, following steady progress in the construction of the Ntorya-Madimba natural gas pipeline in Mtwara Region.

The pipeline is now 35 per cent complete and is scheduled for completion in September 2026. Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi directed the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) to closely supervise the contractor to ensure the project is delivered on time and in accordance with agreed standards.

He made the remarks in Mtwara Region after launching construction of the 34.2-kilometre pipeline that will transport raw natural gas from the Ntorya discovery area to the Madimba Natural Gas Processing Plant.

The 120bn/- strategic project has the capacity to transport 140 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

According to a project report presented to the minister, gas production from Ntorya is expected to begin in September this year, ahead of the overall completion of works scheduled for December. The minister emphasised that the September production target must be met without fail.

"We have set September as the target for these wells to begin producing gas and connecting to the main pipeline at Madimba. There should be no excuses. This requires strong supervision and TPDC must remain on site to ensure timely delivery. Tanzanians want to see tangible progress," Mr Ndejembi said.

The minister further said that the pipeline will accelerate growth in the gas sector by supporting electricity generation, attracting industrial investors and promoting the establishment of factories that will create employment opportunities for Tanzanians.

Mr Ndejembi said increased gas production will help provide reliable power for industries as well as expand access to cleaner cooking energy.

He further said that under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the government is prioritising increased natural gas production to strengthen energy security and support the country's industrialisation drive.

TPDC Director General, Mussa Makame said the construction of the pipeline has reached 35 per cent since implementation began in January.

He added that the pipeline will pass through 11 villages between Ntorya and the Madimba Natural Gas Processing Plant.