Tanzania: Janabi Graces the Launch of the Neonatal Unit At Kwimba Hospital

Ngudu — A state-of-the-art neonatal care building constructed to international standards has been officially launched at Kwimba District Hospital in Mwanza Region.

The facility was inaugurated by Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa, representing the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The modern facility was built by the Doris Mollel Foundation under the leadership of its Founder and Executive Director, Doris Mollel, in collaboration with various development partners.

Among them are Keep a Child Alive, founded by American music icon Alicia Keys, as well as Jhpiego, DAMAC Foundation, and friends of the Doris Mollel Foundation.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Dr Janabi noted that Tanzania has made significant progress in reducing under-five mortality rates. He said statistics show a decline from 81 to 68 deaths per 1,000 live births between 2015 and 2022.

He attributed the achievement to strong collaboration between the government and health sector stakeholders, including Doris Mollel and her foundation, who have invested in improving maternal and child healthcare services--particularly for premature babies who require specialized care immediately after birth.

The launch of the new neonatal unit is expected to enhance the hospital's capacity to deliver quality care, reduce newborn deaths, and strengthen community wellbeing across Mwanza Region and neighbouring areas.