Somalia: Somali Army Launches 'Operation Hillaac' Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle

Mogadishu — The Somali National Army has launched a new military offensive dubbed "Operation Hillaac" in parts of the Lower Shabelle region, aiming to dismantle key bases used by Al-Shabaab, officials said Monday.

In a statement, the army said the operation is being conducted with support from AUSSOM troops and international partners, as part of ongoing efforts to weaken the group's operational capacity in southern Somalia.

The offensive targets strategic locations believed to serve as logistical hubs and command centers for Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency against the federal government for over a decade.

Military officials did not provide immediate details on casualties or territorial gains but said operations were ongoing and progressing as planned.

The launch of Operation Hillaac comes amid renewed efforts by Somali authorities and allied forces to intensify pressure on the jihadist group, which continues to carry out deadly attacks despite sustained military campaigns.

Residents in parts of Lower Shabelle reported increased troop movements and heightened security activity, though independent verification of the situation on the ground remains limited.

Somalia's government has repeatedly pledged to eradicate Al-Shabaab, but the group retains a presence in rural areas and continues to pose a significant security threat across the Horn of Africa nation.