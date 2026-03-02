Uganda Hosts European Golf Delegation in Drive to Boost Sports Tourism

Fort Portal — A delegation from the European Tour Group is in Fort Portal as part of an eight-day fact-finding mission aimed at assessing Uganda's golf courses and the tourism potential surrounding them.

The visit, organized in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Airlines and the Uganda Golf Union, is aligned with the Ugandan government's broader national agenda to promote sports tourism and position the country as a host for prestigious international golf events.

The delegation arrived in Uganda on February 25, 2026, through Entebbe International Airport and was warmly received by senior golf administrators. Among those at the airport were Uganda Golf Union (UGU) representative Eng. Paul Charles Rukundo, Chairman of Kilembe Mines Golf Club Ronald Kwikiriza, Chairman of Entebbe Club Eng. Jacob Byamukama, and Union Committee Member and National Team Manager Paul Habyarimana.

The visiting team is led by Jeremy Slessor, Head of Delegation and Board Member (Golf) at the European Tour Group, who also serves as Managing Director of European Golf Design, the official golf course design company of the European Tour and Ryder Cup Europe.

He is accompanied by Dave Sampson, Senior Architect at European Golf Design and Chief Architect of the Ryder Cup host venue at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy, and Dr.Eddie Bullock, a renowned Global Golf Strategy Consultant, five-time Host of The Open Championship, and former Captain of the PGA (UK & Ireland).

This ongoing visit represents a significant milestone in Uganda's efforts to elevate its profile as a premier golf tourism and high-performance destination on the global stage. The delegation's mandate includes evaluating the quality of existing courses, reviewing expansion plans, and exploring how surrounding tourism attractions can be integrated into a compelling sports tourism package capable of attracting international tournaments and visitors.

The team will visit Entebbe Golf Club, followed by Serena Golf and Resort, Namulonge Golf Club and Uganda Golf Club (UGC)

On February 27, the delegation travelled to Fort Portal, where they were received at Toro Golf Club by Club Chairman Frank Kirungi, Trustee Atwooki Gilbert Mujogya, and club members including Patrick Tumwine, Bob Rubale, Isaiah Mwesige and Professional players Happy Robert and Richard Baguma. The meeting focused on strategic development priorities, including youth golf programs, course expansion, and long-term tourism positioning.

Club management presented an ambitious plan to expand the course to 18 holes and to establish a golf museum aimed at celebrating the region's sporting heritage and enhancing the tourism experience. The proposal underscores the club's vision to transform Toro Golf Club into a fully fledged championship venue capable of hosting regional and international competitions.

Officials from the Uganda Tourism Board represented by Lynett Nakamanya commended the club's efforts, particularly highlighting the progress in junior golf development. They praised the partnership between Toro Golf Club and AFRIYEA Golf Academy, describing it as a forward-thinking initiative that not only nurtures young talent but also strengthens Uganda's long-term competitiveness in golf while boosting sports-driven tourism.

The team will further move to Kilembe Mines Golf Club, where the idea of golf tourism and a PGA course will start before being made a national agenda by the Government of Uganda through the Uganda Tourism Board.

As the delegation continues its nationwide tour, stakeholders remain optimistic that the insights and technical guidance provided by the European experts will help shape a clear roadmap for upgrading facilities, improving course standards and identifying prospective new course sites in Nakasongola and Hoima and attracting globally recognized tournaments.

If successfully implemented, these developments could significantly enhance Uganda's standing within international golf circles, while simultaneously driving visitor numbers, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the country's economic growth through sports tourism.