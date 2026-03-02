Kenya: Govt to Meet Funeral Costs for Late MP Ng'eno and All Crash Victims

Nairobi — President William Ruto says the government will cater for all the funeral expenses of the Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno and the five people who died in the crash.

Ruto made the announcement when he condoled with the family of the late MP at their Karen home.

The President said he learnt of the death of the MP and five other people with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss, and described Ng'eno as a firm, hardworking and progressive leader who worked tirelessly for his constituents.

"Mr N'geno did his best. He contributed to the welfare of the community, the nation and humanity," the President said.

He said the late MP did an exemplary job not only as an MP, but also as a leader.

"We know what Mr Ng'eno stood for - he was passionate, committed and believed in the assignments that we had," he pointed out.

The MP was among six people who died after a helicopter crashed in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, on Saturday.