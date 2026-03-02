Mozambique: Inaugurates Water System in Muanza

2 March 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Saturday inaugurated a water supply system in Muanza district, in the central province of Sofala, budgeted at 50 million meticais (782,000 US dollars, at the current exchange rate).

The project, which is part of the National Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Program (PRONASAR), will initially benefit 7,000 people, "marking a decisive step in the strategy of bringing basic services to deepest Mozambique and combating social inequalities between the city and the countryside.'

According to the President, speaking during the inauguration, access to water in rural areas is a structural commitment of the State.

"There is no economic independence without strong, healthy human capital, full of life and capable of producing wealth. PRONASAR is an instrument that transforms financing into dignity, investment into health and water into poverty reduction', he said.

The water supply system inauguration, he said, represents a fundamental pillar for human development and the country's sovereignty.

"This action is also a direct response to the challenges posed by natural disasters. Every metical invested here is not an expense, it is a strategic investment. Women and girls will no longer have to travel long distances under the sun to fetch water, and will instead invest that time in education, entrepreneurship, and family', he said.

Chapo also called on the local residents to preserve the infrastructure because "it belongs to you. It is a public asset, which means that Muanza residents must care for the system as they care for their own homes.'

