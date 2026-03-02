Mozambique: Urged to Fight Against Child Marriage

Maputo — The governor of the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, Eduardo Abdula, has called on parents and guardians to commit to formal education of girls in order to prevent child marriage.

According to the governor, who was speaking as part of a ceremony marking the start of 2026 school year, which culminated with the inauguration of Napacalala Secondary School in Anchilo district, the entire community must fight child marriages because they undermine the country's future.

"Teachers, community leaders, parents, school principals, provincial directors, take five minutes a week each to speak in your community, where you have influence, about the vehement fight against child marriage. Let our children grow, develop physically and intellectually, reach the age to marry and choose the man they want', he said.

"We must not trade girls for better living conditions. Anyone aware of such cases should report them to the authorities', he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Abdula, Nampula enrolled 1,140,945 female students for the current school year, out of a total of 2,300,234 students of both genders who will be assisted by 27,090 teachers.

He also said that significant problems persist in school infrastructure and some schools require rehabilitation and better equipment.

"There are schools which also need more desks, better sanitary conditions, more regular access to water and energy, adequate teaching materials, and spaces that promote more dignified and stimulating learning', he said.

The governor explained that since Nampula is the most populous province in the country, it also demands a larger number of human resources because the current number of teachers does not respond to the province's demands. "We require a greater availability of teachers and a balance in the student-teacher ratio', he said.

Currently, Nampula has 2,508 educational establishments, including 2,056 primary schools, 341 basic schools, and 11 secondary schools.