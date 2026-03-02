Uganda: Meat Safety Concerns Rise As Lira City Abattoir Faces Poor Sanitation

Residents and leaders in Lira City have raised alarm over the deteriorating conditions at the city's main abattoir, citing poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, and waste management problems that could compromise meat safety.

Located in Lira City East Division, the facility supplies meat to thousands of households and businesses daily.

However, its current state has sparked growing public health concerns. Observers note that animals are slaughtered on bare ground, with waste, blood, and remains scattered across the compound, before meat is transported on motorcycles to various parts of the city.

"The hygiene situation at the abattoir is not good. We are concerned about the safety of the meat being supplied to our people because sanitation standards must be maintained at such a facility," said Lydia Akello, a councillor in Lira City.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Casual workers at the facility confirm operational challenges have worsened, particularly due to water shortages.

Harriet Akidi, an abattoir worker, said, "We have stayed for more than six months without reliable clean water here.

"There is a very dirty well that we collect water from, and it is not safe. It becomes very difficult to clean the place properly after slaughtering animals."

Residents also worry about potential contamination. Patrick Ogwang, a Lira City resident, questioned whether proper inspection systems are consistently enforced.

"We buy meat every day, but we don't know whether the required checks are done properly. When animals are slaughtered on bare ground, contamination can easily happen," he said.

City authorities acknowledge the challenges. Robert Okello Ayo, Lira City Communication Officer, explained that the facility is managed under a contractual arrangement with the Lira Butchery Association, which is responsible for utilities and routine maintenance.

Environmental concerns have also been raised. Lira City Environment Officer Leonard Otika noted that the wastewater system is often overwhelmed, particularly during rains, with waste sometimes washing into nearby wetlands.

While some by-products, such as blood and bones, are recycled into animal feed, he admitted that more needs to be done to safeguard sanitation and the environment.

Plans are underway to address these issues. Okello said, "The city is expecting a modern abattoir with support from the World Bank under the USMID programme to address the current infrastructure and hygiene challenges."