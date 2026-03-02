Uganda: Rotary Club of Bukerere Brings Free Medical Services to Thousands in Mukono

More than 1,000 residents of Goma Division, Mukono Municipality, are set to benefit from a free medical outreach organized by the Rotary Club of Bukerere St. Charles Lwanga at St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School Bukerere.

The health camp provides a wide range of services, including safe male circumcision, cervical cancer screening, sickle cell testing, HIV and malaria testing, dental care, blood donation, and general medical consultations. Organizers say the initiative targets vulnerable community members who often struggle to afford medical care.

According to Augustine Kirungi , a representative of St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School, the camp opened early in the morning and had already attended to more than 500 patients by midday.

"Many residents came with dental issues, malaria-related symptoms, and other common illnesses. We also conducted health education sessions on dental hygiene and preventive care alongside blood donation drives," he said.

Medical teams from Montana Health Services, St. Francis School Health Services, and Goma Health Center IV provided professional diagnosis, treatment, and free medication following testing and consultation.

Residents who attended expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club for bringing essential services closer to the community.

Many noted that financial hardship and limited access to nearby health facilities often prevent them from seeking timely medical care.

Organizers emphasized that such community-based medical camps are critical for bridging healthcare gaps, promoting early diagnosis, and strengthening preventive health practices among underserved populations.

Several Rotary members and volunteers made the outreach possible, including dentist Kemigisha Kayree, Nassaka Sarah, Hagaba Dez, Mugagga Cleopatra, Jackie Cedric, Eddie Kityamuwesi, Nkubulwa Suzan, Kanwagi Charles, and Matovu Gyaviira, among others.

The outreach underscores the role of community-led initiatives in improving access to health services and enhancing overall well-being in Uganda's underserved areas.